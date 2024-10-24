OPINION | Impending shortage of jackups within ageing Asia Pacific fleet

Westwood’s RigLogix records 39 marketed jackups in APAC. This number excludes two units under construction in Singapore, five National Oil Company (NOC) units operating in Vietnam, and two cold-stacked units in Labuan.

The current age breakdown shows 16 units in the one- to 10-year age bracket, 18 units aged 11 to 20 years, and three units aged 21 to 41 years. The two units operating in Australia are 18.6 and 25.8 years old respectively.