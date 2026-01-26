Gulf Marine Services acquires new liftboat

Gulf Marine Services (GMS) has entered into an agreement to acquire a new liftboat, according to a company announcement released on January 26. The unnamed mid-class vessel is expected by the group to join its current 14-vessel fleet within the next two weeks.

GMS stated that the acquisition is intended to help the company meet a goal of doubling its 2024 adjusted EBITDA by 2030. The transaction was partially financed through a $37.4 million 90-day interim loan.

GMS noted that the funding was provided by a local Middle Eastern bank that is part of the company's existing lending syndicate. The remaining portion of the acquisition cost was funded from the company's own cash resources.