Commissioning phase begins on Cadeler's new turbine installation jackup

China's COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry has begun the commissioning work on Wind Pace, the second series of jackup wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) ordered from the company by Danish operator Cadeler.
Wind Pace and earlier sister vessel Wind Peak, which was delivered to Cadeler earlier this year, are engineered to operate at some of the most challenging offshore installation sites worldwide. Enhanced loading and installation capacity and advanced onboard technologies will enable the vessels to install some of the largest wind turbines currently being deployed.
With the ability to transport and install seven complete 15MW turbine sets or five sets of 20MW+ turbines per load, the transit capacity reduces the energy intensity of installation and installation time. Cadeler said this ultimately lowers the total cost and carbon footprint of installation per turbine.
Once completed, the WTIV will have an LOA of 162 metres, a draught of 9.7 metres, a total deck space of 5,600 square metres, a payload capacity of over 17,600 tonnes, and a Huisman main crane capable of lifting more than 2,500 tonnes at 53 metres. Huisman also supplied the WTIV with a smaller pedestal-mounted crane with a lifting capacity of 40 tonnes.
The vessel can accommodate up to 130 crewmembers and installation technicians. The propulsion setup of four MAN generators with a total installed power of 21,600 kW driving four Kongsberg Maritime 4,400kW azimuthing thrusters can deliver a service speed of 11 knots.
Wind Pace is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2025.