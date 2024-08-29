Chinese operator places new wind installation jackup into service
China's Tianjin Port and Shipping Engineering has taken delivery of a new self-elevating installation vessel built by a consortium formed by CSSC Wuhan Marine Machinery Plant and Dajin Heavy Industries.
Ganghangping 5 will be used primarily for the transport and installation of offshore wind turbines and their associated components. The vessel is suitable for operation in unlimited navigation and offshore sea areas.
The large working deck can accommodate two complete sets of 20MW wind turbines. Installation can be safely performed in water depths of up to 70 metres with the aid of a DP2 system.
A main deck crane can lift 1,800 tonnes over 36.5 metres or 1,200 tonnes over 50 metres. The crane has a maximum lifting height of 168 metres above the vessel's working deck.
The platform is equipped with an electric frequency conversion rack and pinion lifting system and four 135-metre triangular truss legs. An all-electric propulsion system includes three 3,200kW azimuthing thrusters at the stern and three 2,500kW thrusters at the bow.