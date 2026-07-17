Cadeler takes delivery of 11th wind turbine installation vessel

Danish offshore wind contractor Cadeler has taken delivery of its 11th wind turbine installation vessel, Wind Ace, from COSCO Shipping Qidong Offshore in China.

The company highlighted that the vessel, which is the second of three new hybrid-design units, was completed on schedule and within budget.

Following mobilisation, the vessel is scheduled to support offshore operations at the East Anglia Two wind farm in the UK, which is being developed by ScottishPower Renewables.