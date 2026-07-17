Cadeler takes delivery of 11th wind turbine installation vessel

Danish offshore wind contractor Cadeler has taken delivery of its 11th wind turbine installation vessel, Wind Ace, from COSCO Shipping Qidong Offshore in China.
The company highlighted that the vessel, which is the second of three new hybrid-design units, was completed on schedule and within budget.
Following mobilisation, the vessel is scheduled to support offshore operations at the East Anglia Two wind farm in the UK, which is being developed by ScottishPower Renewables.
Under contracts finalised in 2024, the vessel will transport and install 64 wind turbine generators and their foundations for the 960 MW project. Offshore operations are scheduled to commence in 2027, with the new vessel working alongside one of Cadeler's existing vessels.
The North Sea development is expected by ScottishPower Renewables to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of nearly one million homes.
The third vessel of this new hybrid design, Wind Apex, is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2027.