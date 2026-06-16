Back to business as Gulf Marine Services vessels return after war halt

UAE-based Gulf Marine Services on Tuesday said that all vessels previously evacuated due to the Iran war have now returned to hire under the same contract.

The offshore marine support firm maintained its 2026 profit guidance, but said that it continues to assess the financial impact from the disruption.

GMS said it had to evacuate four vessels from a Gulf Cooperation Council country in March due to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which had effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of global oil supplies pass.