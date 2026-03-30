ADES Holding posts record backlog and revenue growth for 2025

ADES Holding Company reported a 7.9 per cent increase in annual revenue to SAR6.69 billion ($1.78 billion) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. This growth was attributed by the company to the expansion of offshore operations and the acquisition of Shelf Drilling Corporation which was finalised in November 2025.

Net profit for the period rose by two per cent to reach SAR832.9 million. This result was achieved despite higher depreciation and interest expenses, which the company noted were partially offset by gains on equity instruments.

The group’s total backlog reached a record SAR34.71 billion by December 31, 2025. This figure represents a significant increase from the SAR28.27 billion recorded at the end of the previous year.