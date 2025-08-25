Woodside gets final environmental approval for Scarborough LNG project

The Scarborough Energy Project comprises the Scarborough gas field, the construction of Pluto Train 2, and modifications to the existing Pluto Train 1. As of June 30, 2025, the project was 86 per cent complete, and it is targeting its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo in the second half of 2026.

Meg O’Neill, CEO of Woodside, stated that the outcome reinforces confidence in progressing the project. She said the project is expected to contribute more than A$50 billion ($32.5 billion) in taxes to Australia’s economy, while also creating thousands of construction jobs. The project is set to produce up to eight million tonnes of LNG per year and will also supply up to 225 terajoules per day of domestic gas into the Western Australian market.