VESSEL REVIEW | Offshore Oil 166 – Jackup processing platform to facilitate crude production in China's Beibu Gulf

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has taken delivery of a new self-elevating mobile oil and gas production platform built by local company Wuhu Shipyard.

Offshore Oil 166 (海洋石油166; Haiyang Shiyou 166) has a length of 62 metres (200 feet), a moulded beam of 46 metres (150 feet), a moulded depth of 6.2 metres (20 feet), a lightship displacement of 11,500 tonnes, and a gross tonnage of 8,893.

The four cylindrical pile legs each have a length of 85 metres (280 feet) and will enable operation in water depths of up to 45 metres (150 feet) even amid strong winds and waves, while the production platform itself is the largest vessel of its kind to enter service in China, according to local media.