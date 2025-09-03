VESSEL REVIEW | Nguya – Floating liquefaction unit to support Eni's LNG project off Congo

With a length of 376 metres (1,230 feet), a beam of 60 metres (200 feet) and a depth of 35 metres (110 feet), Nguya will be used for LNG production with a rated output of 2.4 million tons per annum (MTPA).

It will complement the existing Tango FLNG, which has been operational since December 2023 and has a capacity of 0.6 MTPA, bringing the total liquefaction capacity of the Congo LNG project to three MTPA by the end of 2025.