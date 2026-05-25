VESSEL CONVERSION | Karmol LNGT Powership Antarctica – FSRU to support power generation in remote coastal areas
Karmol, the joint venture company formed by Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines and Turkish floating power specialist Karpowership, recently welcomed a converted floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to its fleet of power generation platforms.
Originally built for LNG trade
The conversion works on the FSRU Karmol LNGT Powership Antarctica were undertaken by Singapore shipbuilder Seatrium and is the fourth FSRU conversion project to be completed by Seatrium for the same owner.
The ship was originally built in 1989 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as an LNG carrier that had operated under the name Northwest Sanderling.
Suitable for worldwide deployment
The Liberian-flagged, Bureau Veritas-classed Karmol LNGT Powership Antarctica has an LOA of 272 metres (892 feet), a beam of 47.2 metres (155 feet), a draught of 11.4 metres (37.4 feet), a depth of 22.86 metres (75 feet), a deadweight of 65,040, and a gross tonnage of 105,015.
The FSRU will support Karmol’s power generation efforts by regasifying and supplying LNG to the company’s floating power plants, which are to be deployed to regions such as Latin America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. This will enable the FSRU and similar platforms in the Karmol fleet to satisfy the electricity requirements of the remote areas that lack the necessary gas pipeline networks within those regions.