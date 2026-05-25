Karmol LNGT Powership Antarctica
Karmol LNGT Powership AntarcticaKaradeniz Holding/Ersen Ayanoglu
FPOs/FPSOs

VESSEL CONVERSION | Karmol LNGT Powership Antarctica – FSRU to support power generation in remote coastal areas

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Karmol, the joint venture company formed by Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines and Turkish floating power specialist Karpowership, recently welcomed a converted floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to its fleet of power generation platforms.

Originally built for LNG trade

The conversion works on the FSRU Karmol LNGT Powership Antarctica were undertaken by Singapore shipbuilder Seatrium and is the fourth FSRU conversion project to be completed by Seatrium for the same owner.

The ship was originally built in 1989 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as an LNG carrier that had operated under the name Northwest Sanderling.

Suitable for worldwide deployment

Karmol LNGT Powership Antarctica
Karmol LNGT Powership AntarcticaMarineTraffic.com/Teguhcopas

The Liberian-flagged, Bureau Veritas-classed Karmol LNGT Powership Antarctica has an LOA of 272 metres (892 feet), a beam of 47.2 metres (155 feet), a draught of 11.4 metres (37.4 feet), a depth of 22.86 metres (75 feet), a deadweight of 65,040, and a gross tonnage of 105,015.

The FSRU will support Karmol’s power generation efforts by regasifying and supplying LNG to the company’s floating power plants, which are to be deployed to regions such as Latin America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. This will enable the FSRU and similar platforms in the Karmol fleet to satisfy the electricity requirements of the remote areas that lack the necessary gas pipeline networks within those regions.

Karmol LNGT Powership Antarctica
Karmol LNGT Powership AntarcticaKarpowership/Zackarie Fortin-Brazeau
Karmol LNGT Powership Antarctica
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Floating storage and regasification unit
Classification: Bureau Veritas
Flag: Liberia
Owner: Karmol, Japan/Turkey
Operator: Karmol, Japan/Turkey
Builder: Seatrium, Singapore
Length overall: 272 metres (892 feet)
Beam: 47.2 metres (155 feet)
Draught: 11.4 metres (37.4 feet)
Depth: 22.86 metres (75 feet)
Deadweight tonnage: 65040
Gross tonnage: 105015
Bureau Veritas
MENA
Asia
Japan
Singapore
LNG
Mitsui OSK Lines
Turkey
Seatrium
Liberia
Karpowership
Karmol LNGT Powership Antarctica (vessel)
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Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
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