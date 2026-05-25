VESSEL CONVERSION | Karmol LNGT Powership Antarctica – FSRU to support power generation in remote coastal areas

Karmol, the joint venture company formed by Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines and Turkish floating power specialist Karpowership, recently welcomed a converted floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to its fleet of power generation platforms.

Originally built for LNG trade

The conversion works on the FSRU Karmol LNGT Powership Antarctica were undertaken by Singapore shipbuilder Seatrium and is the fourth FSRU conversion project to be completed by Seatrium for the same owner.

The ship was originally built in 1989 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as an LNG carrier that had operated under the name Northwest Sanderling.