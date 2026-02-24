VESSEL CONVERSION | Emem – Large-capacity FPSO to be deployed off Nigeria

Drydocks World in the UAE has completed conversion work on a tanker to enable it to take on a new role as a floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) for Nigeria's Oriental Energy Resources (OERL).

Drydocks World said Emem is a fully converted and integrated offshore production unit that will power Nigeria's Okwok field and support the country's journey toward energy independence.

The 274.2- by 50-metre (899.6- by 160-foot) FPSO will complement OERL’s existing Ebok field production facilities 15 kilometres (9.3 miles) away.