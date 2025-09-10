Var Energi's Jotun FPSO reaches peak production ahead of schedule

Vår Energi has announced that the Jotun floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel has reached peak production ahead of schedule.
The Jotun FPSO, which was brought onstream on June 22, 2025, is now producing over 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) gross.
This is in addition to the current production of around 30,000 boepd from the existing Balder floating production unit and Ringhorne facilities.
The company noted that all 14 of the project's subsea production wells are now online and are on average producing in line with expectations. Vår Energi is the operator of the Balder field with a 90 per cent interest, and its partner is Kistos Energy Norway with a 10 per cent stake.
Nick Walker, CEO of Vår Energi, stated that the achievement is an important step in delivering on the company’s production growth target for 2025.
He added that the rapid ramp-up, alongside strong performance across the company's portfolio, puts Vår Energi on track to meet its total production target of around 430,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of this year.
The new facilities in the Balder area are designed to extend production beyond 2045.