Turkey to double Hatay FSRU capacity, build new terminal

Turkey plans to double the capacity at its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the southern province of Hatay and build an additional terminal, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Sunday.

"We are working on...a new FSRU with a regasification capacity of 28 million cubic metres per day to be installed next to the existing BOTAS Dortyol FSRU in Hatay. We will double the capacity here," Bayraktar said, according to a readout of his remarks sent by the ministry.