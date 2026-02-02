Turkey to double Hatay FSRU capacity, build new terminal

Turkey plans to double the capacity at its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the southern province of Hatay and build an additional terminal, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Sunday.
"We are working on...a new FSRU with a regasification capacity of 28 million cubic metres per day to be installed next to the existing BOTAS Dortyol FSRU in Hatay. We will double the capacity here," Bayraktar said, according to a readout of his remarks sent by the ministry.
Turkey is also planning to build a new FSRU between Gazipasa and Anamur districts on Turkey's Mediterranean coast to strengthen the energy infrastructure, Bayraktar said.
Turkey aims to source nearly half of the gas it needs in liquefied form over the next two years, Bayraktar said, adding that the country plans to reach the capacity to receive 200 million cubic metres of gas per day via LNG carriers.
