TotalEnergies to pull out Le Havre LNG FSRU after court decision

French oil major TotalEnergies will relocate its floating LNG storage and regasification unit currently stationed in northwest France, it said on Tuesday.

The FSRU, which has a capacity of five billion cubic metres, or 10 per cent of French gas demand, was stationed at the port of Le Havre in 2023 at the French Government’s request as part of efforts to ensure enough LNG to meet demand after the loss of Russian gas supplies to Europe following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.