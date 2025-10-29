Talks underway between Petrobras, SBM on deepwater Sergipe FPSOs

Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras is in negotiations with SBM Offshore over two floating production vessels to be commissioned for its Sergipe deepwater projects, Petrobras head of Exploration and Production said on Wednesday.

Petrobras hopes to lower costs and speed up delivery of the two vessels, Sylvia Anjos said on the sidelines of the OTC conference in Rio de Janeiro, hoping negotiations would allow the first vessel to be delivered in 2029.