Seatrium unit launches arbitration against Petrobras Netherlands

Seatrium subsidiary Jurong Shipyard has initiated arbitration proceedings against Petrobras Netherlands concerning a legacy contract for the P-54 vessel. The group announced on February 10, that the dispute involves a conversion agreement originally signed in June 2004.

The contract relates to the conversion of the P-54 floating production storage and offloading unit. Seatrium noted that the original agreement was amended in 2006 and 2007 to adjust the price due to foreign exchange movements and market overheating conditions.

Following these amendments, the Brazilian Federal Court of Accounts began an audit of the contract in 2007. In 2008, Jurong Shipyard and Petrobras Netherlands signed a settlement agreement to resolve all issues and release past claims, Seatrium said.