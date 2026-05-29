SBM Offshore signs contracts with Petrobras for two FPSOs

SBM Offshore has secured contracts from Petrobras for two floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) projects in the Sergipe-Alagoas basin. Under the agreements announced on May 29, SBM Offshore will design, construct and operate the SEAP-I and SEAP-II FPSOs.

Consortia led by Petrobras will own the FPSOs, which SBM Offshore is scheduled to operate for an initial six and a half years under separate operations and maintenance agreements.

The design of both units will employ the company's standardized multi-purpose hull design programme, incorporating its 11th and 12th multi-purpose floater hulls.