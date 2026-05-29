SBM Offshore signs contracts with Petrobras for two FPSOs

SBM Offshore has secured contracts from Petrobras for two floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) projects in the Sergipe-Alagoas basin. Under the agreements announced on May 29, SBM Offshore will design, construct and operate the SEAP-I and SEAP-II FPSOs.
Consortia led by Petrobras will own the FPSOs, which SBM Offshore is scheduled to operate for an initial six and a half years under separate operations and maintenance agreements.
The design of both units will employ the company's standardized multi-purpose hull design programme, incorporating its 11th and 12th multi-purpose floater hulls.
SBM Offshore expects delivery of the SEAP-II, also designated as P-87, in 2030 to operate approximately 80 kilometres off the Brazilian coast in a water depth of around 2,500 metres.
The unit will be designed to produce 120,000 barrels (19,079 cubic metres) of oil per day, with an associated gas treatment capacity of 425 million standard cubic feet (12 million cubic metres) daily and a water injection capacity of 120,000 barrels (19,079 cubic metres) per day.
The company expects to deliver the SEAP-I, or P-81, in 2031 for operations approximately 100 kilometres offshore in a spread-moored depth of 2,500 metres.
This unit will have a daily production capacity of 120,000 barrels (19,079 cubic metres) of oil, gas treatment capacity of 355 million standard cubic feet (10 million cubic metres) and water injection capacity of 200,000 barrels (31,797 cubic metres).
Both FPSOs will connect to an export pipeline for direct gas delivery to shore, allowing associated gas to be transported for commercial use to support domestic consumption in Brazil.
This infrastructure integration aims to monetise gas alongside oil production while minimising offshore flaring and reinjection, SBM Offshore stated.