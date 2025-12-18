SBM Offshore signs contract extensions for two FPSOs in Angola

SBM Offshore has signed a contract extension with Esso Exploration Angola Block 15, an affiliate of ExxonMobil, for the lease and operation of the FPSOs Mondo and Saxi Batuque.
The agreement secures SBM Offshore's ownership and operation of the assets until 2032.
The extension includes a scope of work for life-extension activities, including equipment replacement and refurbishment, which is expected to commence in 2026.
According to SBM Offshore, these measures are intended to maintain safety standards and ensure "operational excellence" for the duration of the term. The company noted that the deal recognises its capability in managing complex brownfield work and deepwater assets.
Øivind Tangen, CEO of SBM Offshore, stated, "This allows us to maintain our structure and scale in Angola…We remain committed to the continued safe and reliable operations through this extension period."
The Block 15 contractor group includes operator Esso Exploration Angola, alongside two business units of Azule Angola, Equinor Angola Block 15, and Sonangol E&P.