SBM Offshore secures financing for FSO slated to operate in Mexico

SBM Offshore has secured a $465 million project financing agreement for the floating storage and offloading vessel Chalchi, which is currently under construction.

The funding consortium includes international banks and institutional investors, alongside partial insurance cover from China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation.

The loans have a maximum tenor of approximately 14 years post completion and will be drawn during the construction phase before becoming non-recourse once operations commence.

Woodside Energy, through its Mexican affiliate Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México, will lease and operate the vessel under contracts spanning 20 years.