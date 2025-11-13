SBM Offshore reports 26 per cent revenue growth in Q3 2025

SBM Offshore has released its third-quarter trading update for 2025, reporting a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in year-to-date directional revenue to $3.6 billion.

Driven by strong performance across its operational and construction portfolios, the company raised its full-year 2025 directional EBITDA guidance from above $1.6 billion to around $1.65 billion. Full-year revenue guidance remains unchanged at above $5 billion.