SBM Offshore places seventh FPSO order with Chinese shipbuilder

SBM Offshore has signed a construction contract for its seventh floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and China Shipbuilding Trading. Both shipbuilders are subsidiaries of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

Based on a proprietary generic design, the hull will have a storage capacity of up to 2.3 million barrels (365,670 cubic metres) of crude oil.

The design is adaptable for a wide range of sea conditions and includes accommodation capacity for up to 240 personnel.