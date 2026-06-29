SBM Offshore places seventh FPSO order with Chinese shipbuilder

SBM Offshore has signed a construction contract for its seventh floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and China Shipbuilding Trading. Both shipbuilders are subsidiaries of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.
Based on a proprietary generic design, the hull will have a storage capacity of up to 2.3 million barrels (365,670 cubic metres) of crude oil.
The design is adaptable for a wide range of sea conditions and includes accommodation capacity for up to 240 personnel.
SBM Offshore noted that the vessel design adheres to international offshore standards and includes specific features for safety and crew comfort.
Chief Executive Officer Øivind Tangen stated that the agreement represents the 13th multi-purpose hull ordered by the company to date, adding that previous projects have provided lessons to reduce execution risks while improving quality and productivity.
This new contract is Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding's seventh FPSO hull project for the offshore company, Chairman Chen Gang confirmed.