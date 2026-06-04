SBM Offshore looks to sell 45 per cent stake in FSO to NYK

SBM Offshore has entered into a shareholders’ agreement with its Japanese business partner Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) to divest a 45 per cent ownership interest in the special purpose companies related to the lease and operation of the FSO Chalchi.
The company announced that it will remain the majority shareholder with a 55 per cent ownership interest, though the transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals and standard conditions.
The vessel is currently under construction and is scheduled to be operated under 20-year lease and operate contracts with Woodside Energy affiliate Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México.
Built on a Suezmax-type hull, the floating unit will feature a disconnectable turret mooring system designed by the majority owner.
The facility will have the capacity to store around 950,000 barrels (151,000 cubic metres) of crude oil and will be moored in a water depth of approximately 2,500 metres. Plans outline its deployment at the Trion field, situated 180 kilometres off the Mexican coastline and 30 kilometres south of the US/Mexico maritime border.
The Trion project is structured as a joint venture between Woodside and Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX). Woodside operates the development with a 60 per cent share, while PEMEX holds a 40 per cent non-operating interest.