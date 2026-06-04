SBM Offshore looks to sell 45 per cent stake in FSO to NYK

SBM Offshore has entered into a shareholders’ agreement with its Japanese business partner Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) to divest a 45 per cent ownership interest in the special purpose companies related to the lease and operation of the FSO Chalchi.

The company announced that it will remain the majority shareholder with a 55 per cent ownership interest, though the transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals and standard conditions.

The vessel is currently under construction and is scheduled to be operated under 20-year lease and operate contracts with Woodside Energy affiliate Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México.