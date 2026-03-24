SBM Offshore awarded FEED contracts for ExxonMobil Guyana project

ExxonMobil Guyana has awarded SBM Offshore contracts for front end engineering and design (FEED) for a floating production, storage and offloading vessel. The agreement for the Longtail development project allows for the initial release of funds to begin studies and secure a standardized hull.

The ownership of the vessel is expected to be transferred to the client upon completion of construction and before operations begin, according to SBM Offshore. Following the transfer, senior loans used to partially fund construction costs are expected to be repaid.

SBM Offshore will operate the vessel through a model combining its expertise with that of ExxonMobil, according to the contract. This arrangement will utilise operational experience from other units currently active in the region.