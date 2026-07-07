Saipem wins $2b Indonesian FPSO contract

Italian energy services group Saipem announced that its subsidiary Saipem Indonesia in a joint venture with Tripatra Engineers and Constructors has secured a contract for a floating production, storage, and offloading unit in Indonesia.

The deal, valued at approximately $2 billion for Saipem's share, was awarded by Eni North Ganal for the Kutei north hub field development project in the Kutei Basin, East Kalimantan.

The project execution is estimated by the joint venture to last 48 months, covering project management, detailed engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation.