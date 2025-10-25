Sable would need about $1.7b in funding to progress Santa Ynez project, sources say

Sable Offshore would need about $1.7 billion in funding to implement a floating storage strategy it proposed as an alternative to marketing crude from the Santa Ynez field off California by pipeline, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Sable last month told investors that it was pursuing an offshore storage and treating vessel strategy to market oil produced from the Santa Ynez project, while it continued contesting California regulators' challenges to its planned restart of an onshore pipeline that moved crude from the project to regional refineries.