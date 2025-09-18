Pronav welcomes first FSRU to its managed LNG fleet

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) is expanding its fleet portfolio and has for the first time taken on the technical management of a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).
The vessel is managed by Pronav, BSM’s specialised chip management centre, which exclusively operates large-scale LNG carriers from its office in Hamburg.
The FSRU is the 2019-built Turquoise P, owned by Pardus Energy based in Dublin, Ireland. It is stationed at the Etki Liman LNG terminal in the Aegean Sea near the Izmir region of western Turkey.
The FSRU has a length of 294 metres and a total cargo capacity of 170,000 cubic metres.
The Etki Liman LNG terminal is connected to Turkey's national gas grid.
BSM said that the terminal is of major importance in supplying energy to the Izmir region, especially during times of peak demand or seasonal fluctuations, and that the unconditional availability and reliability of the facility is therefore a top priority.
