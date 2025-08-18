Prio shares drop as Brazilian regulator halts FPSO production

Peregrino is currently operated by Norway's Equinor, which has begun making the necessary adjustments, Prio said in a securities filing. Works are expected to take between three and six weeks, it added.

Prio is a partner in the Peregrino consortium and is set to become its operator after agreeing earlier this year to buy Equinor's 60 per cent stake in the oil field for up to $3.5 billion.

It had already purchased the other 40 per cent from China's Sinochem last year, in a nearly $2 billion deal.