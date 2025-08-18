Petrobras plans to boost production at three offshore platforms

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras is looking to increase production at three floating offshore production platforms (FPSO) it operates in the country, the head of Exploration and Production, Sylvia dos Anjos, said on Monday.

Production at the firm's Almirante Tamandare FPSO in Buzios field could increase from the current 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), reached last week, to 250,000 bpd, Anjos said, adding it also looks to increase output at the Marechal Duque de Caxias FPSO, in Santos Basin.