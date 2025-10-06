Petrobras begins contracting for 12th Buzios field FPSO

Brazilian state oil company Petrobras has begun the contracting process for the construction of the FPSO for the Búzios 12 project. The new unit, to be designated P-91, will be the twelfth platform assigned to the giant Búzios field in the Santos Basin.
The P-91 will be connected to sixteen wells and will have the capacity to produce 180,000 barrels of oil per day and 12 million cubic metres of natural gas per day.
The company noted that a key feature of the new FPSO is that it will function as a hub for the export of gas produced in the Búzios field, processing its own production and also exporting gas from other platforms that were not originally designed for gas export.
Petrobras is adopting a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model for the contract, in which the contractor is responsible for the design, construction, assembly, and operation of the asset for an initial period before it is transferred to Petrobras.
Companies interested in participating have 180 days to submit proposals, which must include a minimum local content of 25 per cent.
Magda Chambriard, the company's President, stated that the new unit will expand the supply of natural gas to the Brazilian market. Petrobras is the operator of the Búzios field with an 88.99 per cent stake, partnered with CNPC and CNOOC.