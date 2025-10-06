Petrobras begins contracting for 12th Buzios field FPSO

Brazilian state oil company Petrobras has begun the contracting process for the construction of the FPSO for the Búzios 12 project. The new unit, to be designated P-91, will be the twelfth platform assigned to the giant Búzios field in the Santos Basin.

The P-91 will be connected to sixteen wells and will have the capacity to produce 180,000 barrels of oil per day and 12 million cubic metres of natural gas per day.