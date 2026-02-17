MISC and PetroVietnam unit secure FPSO contract extension in Vietnam

MISC Group and PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation have secured a contract for the FPSO Ruby II through their joint venture, Vietnam Offshore Floating Terminal Ruby. The agreement with Vietnam National Industry – Energy Group, known as Petrovietnam, covers the lease, operation, and maintenance of the FPSO until December 31, 2027.

MISC and PetroVietnam Technical Services hold 40 per cent and 60 per cent equity interests in the joint venture, respectively. This extension ensures the continued operation of the vessel, which has been active in blocks one and two offshore Vietnam since achieving first oil in June 2010.

According to MISC, the facility has operated for 5,761 days without any recorded injuries and has maintained an operational uptime of 99.88 per cent.