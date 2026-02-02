Maintenance at Bonga FPSO to curb Nigerian oil output temporarily

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company has begun planned maintenance on its Bonga deepwater oil vessel, a move that will temporarily cut Nigeria’s oil export capacity by about 225,000 barrels per day but could extend the asset’s lifespan, the company said on Sunday.

The Bonga floating production storage and offloading unit, Nigeria's first deepwater project, located about 120 kilometres offshore in water depths over 1,000 metres, can also produce up to 150 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

SNEPCo Managing Director Ronald Adams said the work - covering statutory inspections, regulatory checks, major integrity upgrades and engineering modifications - was designed to keep the facility running safely and efficiently for another 15 years.

“We expect to resume operations in March following the completion of the turnaround,” Adams said.