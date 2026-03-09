Karpowership taps Singapore yard for FSRU conversion

Singapore shipbuilder Seatrium has been awarded a contract by Karpowership for the conversion of a new floating storage regasification unit (FSRU).

This latest contract award follows an earlier letter of intent (LOI) signed between Seatrium and Karpowership announced in August 2025, and marks Seatrium’s eighth FSRU conversion project for Karpowership.

The LOI scope includes the conversion, life extension and repairs of three LNG carriers into FSRUs as well as the integration of four new floating power plants with an option for two additional units.