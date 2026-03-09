Karpowership taps Singapore yard for FSRU conversion

Singapore shipbuilder Seatrium has been awarded a contract by Karpowership for the conversion of a new floating storage regasification unit (FSRU).
This latest contract award follows an earlier letter of intent (LOI) signed between Seatrium and Karpowership announced in August 2025, and marks Seatrium’s eighth FSRU conversion project for Karpowership.
The LOI scope includes the conversion, life extension and repairs of three LNG carriers into FSRUs as well as the integration of four new floating power plants with an option for two additional units.
Scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2026, the LNGC-to-FSRU conversion project, LNGT Karadeniz, is Karpowership’s first high-capacity FSRU, engineered to deliver a regasification capacity of up to 600 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).
The conversion scope will encompass the installation of a state-of-the-art regasification module, a spread-mooring system, and the integration of critical supporting systems such as cargo handling, LNG offloading, utilities, electrical distribution, and advanced automation and control systems.