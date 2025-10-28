Iraq, Excelerate Energy ink deal for floating LNG platform

Iraq has signed a $450 million investment deal with Excelerate Energy for the US company to build the Gulf country’s first floating storage regasification unit, as Baghdad seeks to attract more US investment to its energy sector.

The unit, capable of receiving, storing and regasifying liquefied natural gas, will be based at the port of Khor al-Zubair, with gas piped for integration into Iraq’s power grid, two Iraqi energy officials with knowledge of the agreement said.

The Iraqi prime minister’s office announced the deal in a statement on Tuesday, without providing details.