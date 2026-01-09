Hoegh Evi LNG carrier to undergo FSRU conversion

An LNG carrier belonging to the fleet of Norwegian operator Höegh Evi has arrived at the facilities of Singapore shipbuilder Seatrium to undergo conversion into a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

The conversion works on Höegh Gandria are expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year. Following conversion, the FSRU will have a regasification capacity of 1,000 million standard cubic feet (28,000 cubic metres) per day and will be deployed to the Port of Sumed in Egypt.

Höegh Gandria will be operated in Egypt for a charter period of 10 years. She will replace Höegh Galleon, which has been operating there since July 2024.