Hermana Holding awaits $4.3m milestone payment for FPSO royalties

The company’s main income continues to derive from royalty design rights related to two FPSOs. While no FPSO-related payments were recorded in the third quarter, Hermana was informed on October 21 that the Shell Penguins FPSO had produced its first four million barrels of oil and oil equivalents.

This production milestone triggers a payment of $4.3 million (NOK45 million) to Hermana via Magnora, which is expected to be received in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Regarding its other royalty stream, related to the Western Isles FPSO, Hermana anticipates more clarity in the short term regarding plans for the vessel's deployment on the Buchan Field or alternative fields. Hermana is entitled to $0.50 per barrel of oil equivalents produced and offloaded from this vessel for its lifetime.