Golar taps Singapore yard for FLNG upgrade

The scope of work includes engineering and procurement of long-lead items, repair and life extension and winterisation of the vessel, and installation of a new soft-yoke mooring system.

When the upgrade works are completed, Hilli Episeyo will be redeployed in the Gulf of San Matias in the Rio Negro province offshore Argentina, where it will be used to liquefy gas from the Vaca Muerta Shale formation onshore in Neuquen province for 20 years.

The FLNG, with a nameplate capacity of 2.45 MMt/year, is set to recommence operations in Argentina in 2027.