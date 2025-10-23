Golar satisfies conditions precedent for charter of FLNG in Argentina

Golar LNG has confirmed that all conditions precedent and customary closing conditions in connection with the 20-year charter of Golar’s 3.5MTPA MKII FLNG to Southern Energy (SESA) in Argentina have been satisfied.
This follows the execution of definitive agreements announced on May 2, 2025, and the final investment decision announced on August 6, 2025.
Golar LNG said the 20-year charter of the MKII FLNG ensures US$8 billion of net earnings backlog over 20 years, equivalent to US$400 million in annual gross operating profit to Golar, before commodity exposure and inflationary adjustments.
In addition, the charter agreement includes attractive commodity exposure both in the FLNG commodity tariff component and through Golar’s 10 per cent shareholding in SESA.
The MKII FLNG will be deployed in the Gulf of San Matías, offshore Argentina, where it will operate in proximity to the FLNG Hilli Episeyo.
The MKII FLNG, with a nameplate capacity of 3.5 MTPA, is currently undergoing conversion at CIMC Raffles Shipyard in Yantai, China. The unit is on schedule for delivery by the end of 2027, with operations expected to commence in 2028.