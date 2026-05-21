Golar LNG Q1 profit surges as FLNG expansion gains momentum

Golar LNG has published its interim financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The company reported Q1 2026 net income attributable to shareholders of US$84 million inclusive of US$37 million of non-cash items, adjusted gross operating profit of US$106 million, and total cash of US$1 billion.

"Q1 saw solid operational performance with continued 100 per cent economic uptime for the FLNG Hilli and strong operational performance from the FLNG Gimi producing 19 per cent more than the contractual committed volume," said Golar LNG CEO Karl Fredrik Staubo. "The MKII FLNG under conversion progressed according to budget and schedule during the quarter."