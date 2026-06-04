Final investment decision reached for first FLNG project in the US

Delfin Midstream said on Wednesday it has taken a positive final investment decision for the first floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel of the Delfin LNG project under development offshore Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico.

Delfin FLNG 1 will be the first floating liquefaction facility in the US and the largest FLNG project globally, with an expected export capacity of 4.4 million tonnes of LNG per year, the company said.

Delfin has secured investments from Global Infrastructure Partners — a part of BlackRock — as well as Mitsui OSK Lines, Diameter Capital Partners and Vitol, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.