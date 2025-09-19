Exmar secures floating LNG import contract in Colombia

Exmar has entered into agreements with Regasificadora Del Pacífico (RDP) regarding the deployment of a floating storage unit (FSU) on the west coast of Colombia.

RDP is developing a fast track LNG import solution in the inner bay of Buenaventura, under a term contract signed with Colombian energy company Ecopetrol in February of 2025 to provide regasification and logistics services for a volume of 60 MMCFD of gas.