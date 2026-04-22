Exmar begins FSRU conversion works for Eems Energy Terminal

Exmar recently launched the conversion works for a new floating storage regasification unit (FSRU), advancing the long-term expansion of the Eems Energy Terminal in Germany.
The move follows the signing of the conditional charter party covering both the extension of the existing Eemshaven LNG FSRU and a newly converted FSRU and is based on the intention of Eems Energy Terminal to take a conditional final investment decision (FID) in the first half of 2026.
Exmar has now secured the vessel for the conversion project, being a dual-fuel, diesel-electric membrane LNG carrier. The company also initiated engineering activities and ordered an LNG regasification plant with Gas Solutions.
The conversion works will form part of the continued operations of the Eems Energy Terminal, with an anticipated configuration of two FSRUs owned and operated by Exmar.
The converted FSRU will be positioned next to Exmar's Eemshaven LNG that remains on site.
The terminal is anticipated to have a combined storage capacity of approximately 190,000 cubic metres of LNG and a total regasification capacity of 1.35 billion standard cubic feet (38.2 million cubic metres) per day, with improved performance.