Exmar begins FSRU conversion works for Eems Energy Terminal

Exmar recently launched the conversion works for a new floating storage regasification unit (FSRU), advancing the long-term expansion of the Eems Energy Terminal in Germany.

The move follows the signing of the conditional charter party covering both the extension of the existing Eemshaven LNG FSRU and a newly converted FSRU and is based on the intention of Eems Energy Terminal to take a conditional final investment decision (FID) in the first half of 2026.

Exmar has now secured the vessel for the conversion project, being a dual-fuel, diesel-electric membrane LNG carrier. The company also initiated engineering activities and ordered an LNG regasification plant with Gas Solutions.