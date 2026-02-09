Exmar awarded Cedar LNG marine operations and maintenance contract

Exmar has been selected by Cedar LNG Partners to provide marine and operational expertise for the floating liquefaction of natural gas unit, Megúgu. The contract involves the management of marine operations and maintenance for the facility located in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada.
Cedar LNG Partners stated the project represents the world’s first indigenous majority-owned liquefied natural gas facility. The Haisla Nation holds the majority stake in the partnership alongside Pembina Pipeline Corporation.
The facility is situated within the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation. Construction of the Megúgu is currently underway at Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea as of writing.
Exmar confirmed its teams will be involved during the different phases of the project, beginning immediately during the construction and pre-operations stages. The company is tasked with the development of dedicated operational procedures for the vessel.
“Exmar is proud to be selected as strategic partner and embark on this unique, first of its kind FLNG project,” said Carl-Antoine Saverys, Chief Executive Officer of Exmar.