Exmar awarded Cedar LNG marine operations and maintenance contract

Exmar has been selected by Cedar LNG Partners to provide marine and operational expertise for the floating liquefaction of natural gas unit, Megúgu. The contract involves the management of marine operations and maintenance for the facility located in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada.

Cedar LNG Partners stated the project represents the world’s first indigenous majority-owned liquefied natural gas facility. The Haisla Nation holds the majority stake in the partnership alongside Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

The facility is situated within the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation. Construction of the Megúgu is currently underway at Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea as of writing.