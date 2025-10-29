Excelerate Energy inks LNG terminal deal with Iraq's Electricity Ministry

Excelerate Energy has executed a definitive commercial agreement with a subsidiary of Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity for the development of the country’s first LNG import terminal at the Port of Khor Al Zubair.

"This project extends the reach of Excelerate’s global infrastructure platform deeper into the Middle East and represents our first fully integrated floating LNG import terminal with supply in the region," said Steven Kobos, President and CEO of Excelerate Energy.