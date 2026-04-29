Equinor, BW Offshore sign FEED contract for Canada Bay du Nord project

BW Offshore has signed a front-end engineering and design (FEED) agreement with Equinor for the Bay du Nord development offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

This contract formalises the next phase of the project following the selection of the company as the preferred bidder for the Bay du Nord floating production storage and offloading unit.

The FEED phase is expected by BW Offshore to run through the end of 2026. During this period, the design of the Bay du Nord will be matured while the project execution plan and delivery schedule are finalised.