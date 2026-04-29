Equinor, BW Offshore sign FEED contract for Canada Bay du Nord project

BW Offshore has signed a front-end engineering and design (FEED) agreement with Equinor for the Bay du Nord development offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
This contract formalises the next phase of the project following the selection of the company as the preferred bidder for the Bay du Nord floating production storage and offloading unit.
The FEED phase is expected by BW Offshore to run through the end of 2026. During this period, the design of the Bay du Nord will be matured while the project execution plan and delivery schedule are finalised.
Commercial and contractual alignment will also progress, including the selection of major subcontractors and vendors before a firm offer is made to Equinor. BW Offshore stated that these efforts represent continued progress towards a potential final investment decision in 2027.
A local content plan will be developed in line with the frame agreement and the Atlantic Accord, according to the companies. A local office has been established in St. John’s to support collaboration with local authorities and the regional supply chain throughout the engineering phase.
The company has also hired a "local benefits manager" for the new office, which is scheduled for an official opening in June 2026.