Eni launches hull of new FLNG for Mozambique operations

Eni and its partners, including CNPC, ENH, KOGAS, and XRG, have announced the hull launch of the Coral North FLNG at Samsung Heavy Industries in Geoje, South Korea. The project is scheduled for completion by 2028.

Coral North will be the second floating LNG facility deployed in the Rovuma Basin, offshore Cabo Delgado. It is designed to produce gas from the northern section of the Coral reservoir.

The facility has a liquefaction capacity of 3.6 MTPA, which will increase Mozambique’s total LNG output to seven MTPA. Eni said this capacity is expected to position the country as Africa’s third-largest LNG producer and exporter.