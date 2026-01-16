Eni launches hull of new FLNG for Mozambique operations

Eni and its partners, including CNPC, ENH, KOGAS, and XRG, have announced the hull launch of the Coral North FLNG at Samsung Heavy Industries in Geoje, South Korea. The project is scheduled for completion by 2028.
Coral North will be the second floating LNG facility deployed in the Rovuma Basin, offshore Cabo Delgado. It is designed to produce gas from the northern section of the Coral reservoir.
The facility has a liquefaction capacity of 3.6 MTPA, which will increase Mozambique’s total LNG output to seven MTPA. Eni said this capacity is expected to position the country as Africa’s third-largest LNG producer and exporter.
The design of Coral North incorporates experience from the Coral South project, which began production in 2022. The new unit is intended to deliver enhanced efficiency and optimised performance while reducing execution risks.
Eni noted it has has been active in Mozambique since 2006 and discovered approximately 2,400 billion cubic metres of gas in the Rovuma Basin between 2011 and 2014. Coral South, the first project in the basin, has already delivered more than 135 LNG cargoes to the global market.