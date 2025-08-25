Drydocks World wins contract for floating LNG facility

Drydocks World, a DP World company, has been awarded a landmark engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract by Amigo LNG to build what it described as the world’s largest floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) liquefaction facility. The project will be executed at the company's yard in Dubai.

The project includes the conversion of two LNG carriers into floating storage units (FSUs) and the construction of two newbuild FLNG barges. Once operational in the second half of 2028, the four-vessel facility will provide more than 4.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefaction capacity, which the company stated will surpass any existing floating LNG development worldwide.