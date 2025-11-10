Conversion completed on FPSO for Nigeria's Oriental Energy Resources

Drydocks World in the UAE has completed conversion work on a floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) for Nigeria's Oriental Energy Resources.
Drydocks World said Emem is a fully converted and integrated offshore production unit that will power Nigeria's Okwok field and support the country's journey toward energy independence.
The FPSO project was commissioned by World Carrier Corporation on behalf of OERL. The project included extensive structural upgrades, marine system overhauls, and the integration of 19 topside production and utility modules, all executed at Drydocks World's facilities in Dubai.
Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, said that the FPSO aligns with the Nigerian Government's initiative that seeks to increase Nigeria's oil production by one million barrels.
The FPSO was originally Nordic Mistral, a double-hulled crude tanker with a storage capacity of one million barrels. It has now been rebuilt with a projected operational lifespan of 15 years.
The FPSO boasts a processing capacity of 40,000 barrels of oil per day as well as systems for produced water treatment, water injection, gas processing, gas lift, and gas injection.
The vessel can accommodate up to 100 personnel is fitted with a 12-point spread mooring system.