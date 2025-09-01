Carlyle acquires Altera Infrastructure’s FPSO business

Carlyle has agreed to acquire an FPSO business from Altera Infrastructure, an offshore energy infrastructure company owned by Brookfield Asset Management. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The acquired business includes ownership of several FPSOs and one FSO, which are used for floating production, storage, and offloading. The portfolio includes the Petrojarl Kong FPSO and FSO Yamoussoukro, which are deployed in the Ivory Coast with Eni. The portfolio also contains the Piranema FPSO, as well as a fifty per cent stake in the Altera and Ocyan joint-venture asset Pioneiro de Libra FPSO, which is deployed in Brazil with Petrobras.