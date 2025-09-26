BW Offshore's newest FPSO achieves first gas at Barossa project off Australia

BW Offshore's new floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) BW Opal has achieved first gas on Saturday, September 20, after successfully reaching ready for start-up for the Santos-operated Barossa LNG project off Australia on September 16, initiating 60 per cent of the contractual day rate under the charter.

BW Offshore said that first gas represents a critical juncture in the formal transition from project to operations phase and demonstrates the company's readiness to deliver stable energy production.